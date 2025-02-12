A newly merged primary school in Gosport is getting ready to undergo a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, the former Peel Common Infant School and the Peel Common Junior School merged, creating a 210-pupil primary school in Gosport equipped with a nursery unit.

The £750,000 refurbishment was confirmed by the school and Councillor Steve Forster, the County Council’s Executive Member for Education, at his Decision Day on Wednesday, February 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £750,000 refurbishment will take place at a newly merged primary school. | google

The project, which is due to start this month, will focus on nursery and Key Stage 1 classrooms, as well as outdoor play areas and it is scheduled to be completed by Easter this year.

Councillor Steve Forster, the County Council’s Executive Member for Education, said: “I am delighted that Peel Common Primary School is now up and running, and that both staff and pupils are embracing the benefits of a unified primary school.

“These improvements are the final step in the successful transition to the new school, bringing all year groups under one roof. The enhanced facilities will improve both classroom and outdoor learning opportunities for all ages from nursery up to Year 6.

“Works will be carried out on four existing classrooms without needing to close the school. Measures will be put in place to ensure safety and minimal disruption to school activities.”

The planned upgrades at the primary school will include:

Refurbishment of three Key Stage 1 classrooms

Installation of new toilets suitable for younger children

Development of a nursery classroom with separate toilets, a nappy changing area, and a kitchenette

Enhancements to external play areas, including new fencing and a canopy for all-weather outdoor play.