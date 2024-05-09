Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A light is being shone on the best independent and state schools up and down the country with the return of a national award.

The shortlist has been released and on June 21 schools within the numerous categories will find out which settings have been judged the best of the best.

Cantell School, located in Violet Road, Southampton, is a comprehensive secondary school that has been nominated in the best use of technology category. The school is up against a fellow Hampshire-based school - St Swithun’s School. St Swithun’s is located in Southsea and is also up for an award in the technology category.

Growing Places Community Childcare Centres is a not-for-profit organisation that offers childcare provisions for children aged between 0 and 11 years old. The centres offer a range of opportunities for families and young children without the financial burden. The childcare provision has been nominated for the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year category.