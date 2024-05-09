Four schools in Hampshire nominated in Tes School Awards including St Swithuns and Cantell School
and live on Freeview channel 276
For yet another year, the Tes School Awards have returned to celebrate some of the most prestigious school settings in the UK - and four schools from Hampshire have been nominated.
The shortlist has been released and on June 21 schools within the numerous categories will find out which settings have been judged the best of the best.
Cantell School, located in Violet Road, Southampton, is a comprehensive secondary school that has been nominated in the best use of technology category. The school is up against a fellow Hampshire-based school - St Swithun’s School. St Swithun’s is located in Southsea and is also up for an award in the technology category.
Growing Places Community Childcare Centres is a not-for-profit organisation that offers childcare provisions for children aged between 0 and 11 years old. The centres offer a range of opportunities for families and young children without the financial burden. The childcare provision has been nominated for the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year category.
Treloar School and College, located in Alton, is a school that provides education, care, therapy, medical support and independence training to young people with physical disabilities. The school has provisions for early years all the way up to young adults teachings. The setting is up for The Tim Brighouse Community Engagement Initiative of the Year award.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.