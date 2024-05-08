Schools in Hampshire: Ofsted finds that 'pupils delight' at Castle Primary School following inspection
Castle Primary School, located in Castle Street, has recently had an Ofsted inspection which took place on March 12 and 13, 2024. The inspection found that ‘pupils delight in coming to school’ and pupils ‘feel confident, happy and willing to take on challenges in lessons’.
The report says: “Pupils learn how to take care of their feelings and emotions. They show high levels of respect and demonstrate impressive levels of empathy for others. This is seen in the impeccable way pupils conduct themselves in lessons and at social times. As a result, pupils are happy and safe.
“Pupils flourish in their personal development because their interests and talents are nurtured. Pupils are enthusiastic to take part in the school’s extensive variety of clubs, from sailing to sign language and many more. These activities open opportunities to pupils regardless of their backgrounds or needs. They enable pupils to follow their interests, volunteer and develop resilience and independence.”
The inspection found that the school ‘has prioritised the development of the reading and mathematics curriculum’ and ‘staff teach early reading in a well-structured way that ensures that pupils learn their sounds quickly.’
Justin Bartlett, headteacher, said: ”We are pleased that the hard work of the school community has been reflected in a very positive inspection report. We were particularly pleased that in the majority of areas that Ofsted inspects, we were graded as ‘Outstanding’ and reflects the wide range of opportunities pupils receive at Castle as well as a well-taught and carefully planned curriculum.”
The report also highlighted that behaviour of pupils is ‘exemplary’ and they understand what is expected of them across the setting. The inspection found that if something does go wrong at the school staff make sure to help pupils understand the situation.
The report says: “The school makes sure that all staff are well trained. Mindful of workload, clear working practices, including email protocols and a ‘guardian angel’ scheme, are in place. These make sure staff can focus fully on teaching. Governors understand their roles well and bring a range of experiences to their work with the school.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. The report has found that in order to obtain an outstanding Ofsted rating, the school needs to improve the curriculum ‘has not had the desired impact for some of the most disadvantaged pupils.’ The report said: “The school has developed new approaches to address this and should ensure that these are implemented consistently well. The school should be rigorous in monitoring the impact of this work on these pupils’ learning.”
