Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report says: “Pupils learn how to take care of their feelings and emotions. They show high levels of respect and demonstrate impressive levels of empathy for others. This is seen in the impeccable way pupils conduct themselves in lessons and at social times. As a result, pupils are happy and safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pupils flourish in their personal development because their interests and talents are nurtured. Pupils are enthusiastic to take part in the school’s extensive variety of clubs, from sailing to sign language and many more. These activities open opportunities to pupils regardless of their backgrounds or needs. They enable pupils to follow their interests, volunteer and develop resilience and independence.”

The inspection found that the school ‘has prioritised the development of the reading and mathematics curriculum’ and ‘staff teach early reading in a well-structured way that ensures that pupils learn their sounds quickly.’

Headteacher Mr Justin Bartlett with Heads of House. Castle Primary School, Portchester, has been rated as Outstanding in their latest Ofsted report Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030524-09)

Justin Bartlett, headteacher, said: ”We are pleased that the hard work of the school community has been reflected in a very positive inspection report. We were particularly pleased that in the majority of areas that Ofsted inspects, we were graded as ‘Outstanding’ and reflects the wide range of opportunities pupils receive at Castle as well as a well-taught and carefully planned curriculum.”

The report also highlighted that behaviour of pupils is ‘exemplary’ and they understand what is expected of them across the setting. The inspection found that if something does go wrong at the school staff make sure to help pupils understand the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says: “The school makes sure that all staff are well trained. Mindful of workload, clear working practices, including email protocols and a ‘guardian angel’ scheme, are in place. These make sure staff can focus fully on teaching. Governors understand their roles well and bring a range of experiences to their work with the school.”