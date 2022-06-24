The Portsmouth Academy first welcomed male students through its gates five years ago when it became co-educational - and on Thursday, June 23, these pupils became the first boy leavers to complete their time at the school.

Leavers praised staff at The Portsmouth Academy for their support and positivity, thanking the school team for their help over their five years of secondary education.

Robin, who made history as the first head boy at the school, said he was sad to be leaving but excited for what the future holds.

Year 11 boys enjoying ice cream.

He added: ‘Being at The Portsmouth Academy as the first Head Boy has been a positive experience.

‘I wasn't expecting to feel as sad as I do.

‘Most of my friends are going to the same college and I'm very excited for the future, in fact I’m ecstatic for the future.

Lucy celebrates at The Portsmouth Academy.

‘Thank you to everyone for believing in the boys.

‘I know it was a big change making the school co-educational, but it has been so positive for everyone here at the school.’

Lucy, 16, praised her teachers for helping her believe in herself and building her confidence.

She said: ‘I think I am a lot better than I think I am.

Head boy Robin.

‘People have always said I’m good at something and I have always just dismissed what they say.

‘But I am good and have 100 per cent improved thanks to being at this school.

‘I can’t thank my teachers enough.

Year 11 student enjoys the bouncy castle.

‘All the after school and before school support, and the random chats, the school hs always been there to support me.’

Students celebrated in style for their final day at the school, enjoying shirt signing, a BBQ, ice creams, and music in the field.

Staff at The Portsmouth Academy say that the year group is one of the most resilient the school has ever seen, and they are impressed with how the pupils managed the challenges of lockdown.