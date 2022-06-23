Havant Academy is celebrating after receiving the award from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The school will use the funding to create a space to hold group sessions for Alternative Curriculum students and the wider school community.

Environmental artist Mark Ford, of Two Circle Designs, is working with Havant Academy to develop a design for the space.

Hard at work, looking through the 150 design suggestions.

The school submitted more than 150 designs to Mark, which was whittled to 25 designs.

Students and staff have worked hard to clear the space ready for the build.

Craig Noble, headteacher, said: ‘Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can start building a beautiful outside space with Mark Ford from Two Circle Designs.

Discussing project designs with the students.

‘This will make a big difference to our students' wellbeing and the community.’

Nicky Wiles, Alternative Curriculum manager, added: ‘The school community is very excited to see which design will be built.’