Carousel Nursery School on Northern Parade and Discovery Nursery School on Derby Road are each offering scholarships for a child under the age of five who has been displaced by the war raging in Ukraine.

Staff at the Hilsea and North End nurseries chose to offer the scholarships as it ‘weighs heavy’ on the team to know that children’s lives ‘are in upheaval’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children create art in blue and yellow.

Shaun Parker and Fiona Jane Parker, nursery directors, said: ‘Our team at Carousel and Discovery Nursery School are passionate about the welfare and well-being of children and know that structure, education and a warm caring environment is paramount in providing children with everything they need in the early years.

‘So we are providing one scholarship at each of our settings in order for children fleeing the war to have access to much needed childcare.

‘This will mean they have full time childcare Monday to Friday with the cost absolved by ourselves, which would normally cost £220 a week.’

Carousel Nursery School will be able to take a child as young as three months old, and Discovery Nursery School can take a child as young as 24 months.

Donations collected by staff and families at the nurseries.

The directors say that they understand that British families who have agreed to house refugees are still waiting for them to come to the UK, and that anyone who wants to apply for one of the nursery scholarships can do so by contacting the nurseries via email at [email protected]

SEE ALSO: University of Portsmouth academic receives national award from HRH Princess Royal

The directors added: ‘We are passionate about protecting young, vulnerable children and supporting families so that their children have the best chance to flourish in life and this situation only strengthens those aims that underpin every part of our working practice.’

This announcement follows a community drive held at the nurseries to collect essential items for families affected by the conflict.

The two nurseries want to help families fleeing from the conflict.

Staff and families donated nappies, baby food, wet wipes, medicines, sanitary towels, and other toiletries.

Carousel was established in 1998 and its sister setting Discovery was established in 2020.