Fun and free holiday club sees thousands of children benefit across Hampshire

Hannah, who founded Globe Fit in 2013, said: ‘Childcare for any family can be very difficult to juggle especially during the long summer holidays. Globe Fit offers quality, affordable childcare and the addition of the funded HAF spaces this summer has meant that our club days are accessible to every child regardless of family income.’

Globe Fit’s aim has always been to ‘enrich young lives’ through hosting holiday clubs, parties, hula hoop and dance workshops, and after-school clubs. Their holiday clubs run every half-term, as well as in Easter, Summer and Christmas breaks.

Hannah, 36, said: ‘Children benefit greatly from all of our activities, for example children are introduced to fun and new ways of staying active through our sports and dance workshops, they are introduced to new foods through our cookery activities and have the chance to be creative through our craft activities.’

The pandemic greatly affected Globe Fit as it had to offer activities online rather than in-person, but the company managed to rise to the challenge by hosting the world’s first hula hoop championships online in 2020.

Hannah, who used to work as an air hostess, said: ‘This brought a tremendous amount of joy and hope to adults and children across the globe at what was a very challenging and trying time for us all. We have bounced back as a business stronger than ever with a renewed enthusiasm and devotion to impacting and improving young lives.’

The clubs currently operate in six locations: Stubbington, Gosport, Bursledon, Andover, Totton and Swaythling. The company already has plans to expand to more locations in time for the October half term.

The fitness enthusiast, who lives in Fareham and is a mother to three children, added: ‘Our future plans are to continue to expand our holiday club programme into new areas of Hampshire and the rest of the UK so that more and more children get to experience the joy and enrichment that our club days provide.’

Globe Fit also plans to participate in the government’s HAF scheme this Christmas and will offer fully funded spaces to children who are eligible for free school lunches.