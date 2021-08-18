The artists behind Creative Connections have been supported by a creative project to create the exhibits currently on show at Waterlooville Library.

Creative Connections is an Arts Council England National Lottery funded dementia friendly art project operated by Creative Mojo.

Kym Devine runs Creative Mojo, which supports people from across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, and Gosport, as well as the surrounding areas.

Group members Herta, Joyce, Abbie and Nicki

She said: ‘The artwork has been produced by people with dementia and their families or carers at home over the past 10 months.

‘The project aimed to inspire group members and give them more confidence to take time out and enjoy creative activities at home during the long months of Covid restrictions.

‘We've had a wide mix of people take part, some enjoyed art as a hobby in groups or at home before Covid and others were completely new to creating and hadn't considered themselves 'arty'.’

Art on display

The exhibition at Waterlooville Library will run until September, and a smaller exhibition at Emsworth’s Blooms and Wishes florist will be hosted until August 19.

Creative Mojo sends out art kits tailored for all abilities, including people with advanced dementia.

They include bespoke die cut shapes, full step-by-step instructions and inspirational photographs.

One participant in the project was a carer from Portchester, who looks after her husband with dementia.

She said: ‘Receiving the new mediums to try, and looking forward to the next one - it is so different to anything I have done before.

‘Thank you for keeping me level when tied to the house for so long.’

The son of a Portsmouth couple who took part in the project said: ‘My parents have been receiving the art kits and have found them very enjoyable.

‘Thank you, it does make a big impact.’

Creative Mojo is also running a number of monthly dementia friendly art and social groups in and around Portsmouth.

Meetings are already up and running once a month at Blooms and Wishes and Waterlooville Library.

More in Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent to be confirmed.

