New data from the Department of Education has disclosed the percentage of students at schools across Portsmouth who have achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths at GCSE level. The grading system for GCSE’s changed in 2017 from letters to numbers on a scale of 1 to 9. The new marking guide was phased in and by 2020 all subjects were marked using the numbers with 1 being the worst and 9 being the best.