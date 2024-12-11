GCSE data reveals best Portsmouth schools with students having a 'strong pass rate'

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Dec 2024, 13:51 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 13:40 BST
Picking a secondary school can be a tough decision for families.

New data from the Department of Education has disclosed the percentage of students at schools across Portsmouth who have achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths at GCSE level. The grading system for GCSE’s changed in 2017 from letters to numbers on a scale of 1 to 9. The new marking guide was phased in and by 2020 all subjects were marked using the numbers with 1 being the worst and 9 being the best.

In order to pass a GCSE, students need to secure a grade 4 but a grade 5 is deemed a ‘strong pass’. If a student receives a grade 9 it means they have performed exceptionally well in their exam and it is only awarded to the top achievers.

This is how Portsmouth schools fared:

1. Portsmouth Schools

Data has shown that 68.6% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths in their GCSE's at St Edmunds Catholic School. The school also has a Progress 8 score of 0.59 which is described as well above average.

2. St Edmunds Catholic School

Data has shown that 42.7% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths in their GCSE's at Springfield School, Portsmouth. The school also has a Progress 8 score of -0.5 which is average. Photo credit: Google Street View

3. Springfield School, Portsmouth

Data has shown that 57.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths in their GCSE's at UTC Portsmouth. The school also has a Progress 8 Score of -0.47.

4. UTC Portsmouth

