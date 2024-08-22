A spokesperson said: “Working on having the ‘right attitude’ has led to significant improvements in our attendance across the College but specifically for Year 11, students’ behaviour for learning and in resilience - just never giving up and specifically understanding that we do our best learning when we make mistakes.

"When you get this attitude right, children are in a strong place to succeed and that is what this Year 11 Cohort have done spectacularly. So many students collecting their results today are walking away with more than the right grades; they are walking away with the right attitude and that is the most valuable life lesson.”

The number of students gaining grades at 4 or above has improved by 4 per cent on last year and by 8 per cent from pre pandemic levels.

Here are 14 pictures from the GCSE results collection at Crookhorn College:

