Patience Sullivan was the highest performing girl in the school. She got ten 9s and an 8. She is preparing for a new journey as she is going to study her A-levels in Changzhou.

Patience, who wants to go into medicine, will spend two years studying maths, further maths, chemistry and biology at an international school.

She said: “My teacher suggested it and I thought I would apply for fun but I didn’t think I would get in.

“Now I am packing and getting ready to go. I am sure that I will be nervous but I am excited and ready for this new adventure.

“I am really pleased with my results. Before, I had just been thinking about all the mistakes that I made and I was really worried but I am so happy now.”

Oliver Walls got six 9s, two 8s and a 7. He said: “I am really happy. In Year 10 I was predicted a five in French and I put in lots of work and got a nine so I am really happy with that.

“It’s been really good here. I only joined in Year 9 but I have met lots of people and the staff have given me lots of support in terms of revision.”

Oliver is going to study maths, chemistry, biology and further maths at Peter Symonds College.

Here are 25 pictures:

1 . GCSE Results: King’s Academy Bay House GCSE exam results day at King’s Academy Bay House in Gosport, Hampshire. Please credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com : Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

2 . GCSE Results: King’s Academy Bay House GCSE exam results day at King’s Academy Bay House in Gosport, Hampshire. Please credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com : Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

3 . GCSE Results: King’s Academy Bay House GCSE exam results day at King’s Academy Bay House in Gosport, Hampshire.Please credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com : Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

4 . GCSE Results: King’s Academy Bay House GCSE exam results day at King’s Academy Bay House in Gosport, Hampshire. Please credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com : Paul Jacobs Photo Sales