A brilliant 54 per cent of the Year 11 cohort achieved a grade 4 or above in maths and 70 per cent achieved a grade 4 or above in English Language, reflecting the progress being made by the school.

Headteacher, Kerry Payne, said: “Many of our students will be leaving with a strong set of grades which is a real achievement for them and will directly and positively impact their future education and employment.

"We are proud that so many of our students are moving into the next stage of their education with the very best foundation for future success. We are particularly proud of how many students achieved a good pass in English and mathematics this year.”

Here are 19 glorious pictures from King’s Academy Brune Park’s GCSE results day:

1 . King's Academy Brune Park Pupils from King's Academy Brune Park in Gosport, picked up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Pictured is: (l-r) Sophie Fuller (16) and Isabelle Telling (16). Picture: Sarah Standing (220824-9244) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . King's Academy Brune Park Pupils from King's Academy Brune Park in Gosport, picked up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Pictured is: Jacob Shaw (16) who got one 9, two 8's, three 7's and four 6's. Picture: Sarah Standing (220824-9351) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . King's Academy Brune Park Pupils from King's Academy Brune Park in Gosport, picked up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (220824-9321) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . King's Academy Brune Park Pupils from King's Academy Brune Park in Gosport, picked up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Pictured is: (l-r) Bradley Barnes Pena (16), Max Perry (16), Holly Wynne (16) and Chloe-Mai Adams (16). Picture: Sarah Standing (220824-9310) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales