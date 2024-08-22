Families have congregated at the independent school this morning (August 22) to collect GCSE results – and it was smiles all round. Students sat their exams between May and June of this year and they have been waiting for the results ever since.

Headmistress, Jane Prescott, said: “Once again, we celebrate with the pupils a tremendous set of GCSE results.

"These come as a result of hard work and determination, excellent teaching and a strong work ethic.”

Mrs Sarah Paget-Tomlinson, head of year 11, added: “I am exceptionally proud of my wonderful Year 11.

"They demonstrated the perfect balance of working hard and maintaining a healthy sense of perspective; a calm, measured and fun group of students.”

Here are 21 pictures from Portsmouth High School:

GCSE Results 2024: Portsmouth High School Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Students opening their GCSE results.Photos by Alex Shute

