GCSE Results 2024: Students jump for joy at Portsmouth High School - In 21 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:51 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 11:47 BST
After a long wait students at Portsmouth High School have found out whether their hard work has paid off.

Families have congregated at the independent school this morning (August 22) to collect GCSE results – and it was smiles all round. Students sat their exams between May and June of this year and they have been waiting for the results ever since.

Headmistress, Jane Prescott, said: “Once again, we celebrate with the pupils a tremendous set of GCSE results.

"These come as a result of hard work and determination, excellent teaching and a strong work ethic.”

Mrs Sarah Paget-Tomlinson, head of year 11, added: “I am exceptionally proud of my wonderful Year 11.

"They demonstrated the perfect balance of working hard and maintaining a healthy sense of perspective; a calm, measured and fun group of students.”

To follow live updates about GCSE results across Hampshire, click here.

Here are 21 pictures from Portsmouth High School:

Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Students opening their GCSE results.Photos by Alex Shute

1. GCSE Results 2024: Portsmouth High School

Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Students opening their GCSE results.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Students opening their GCSE results.Photos by Alex Shute

2. GCSE Results 2024: Portsmouth High School

Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Students opening their GCSE results.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Students opening their GCSE results.Photos by Alex Shute

3. GCSE Results 2024: Portsmouth High School

Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Students opening their GCSE results.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Sasha with her familyPhotos by Alex Shute

4. GCSE Results 2024: Portsmouth High School

Students received their GCSE results across the region.Pictured - Sasha with her familyPhotos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsGCSEHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.