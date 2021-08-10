33 best photos as Portsmouth students collect their A-level results

There were many scenes of happy faces and tears of joy, as teenagers opened their grades.

Our photographers were on hand to capture the moments at Portsmouth High School and Portsmouth College.

Here are 33 of our best photos from this morning.

Portsmouth High School A-level results day at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School A-level results day at Portsmouth High School. Pictured: Students happy with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School A-level results day at Portsmouth High School. Pictured: Friends happy with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School Hannah Wills with her results. Picture: Habibur Rahman