33 best photos as Portsmouth students collect their A-level results

There were many scenes of happy faces and tears of joy, as teenagers opened their grades.
Our photographers were on hand to capture the moments at Portsmouth High School and Portsmouth College.
MORE: Can you appeal A-level results? What is clearing and how does it work? These are the restaurants offering free food to students
Here are 33 of our best photos from this morning.
Make sure to click through all the pages.
Follow all the updates from A-level results day in our live blog here.
Page 1 of 9