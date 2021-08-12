GCSE results day 2021: Recap updates as students collected grades across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville
After months of waiting, students have finally collected their GCSE results across the Portsmouth area today.
Exams have once again been cancelled due to Covid pandemic – and so the grades are based on teacher assessment this year.
GCSE results day took place a week earlier than usual in 2021 and A-levels were moved forward to Tuesday instead of taking place today.
Students across the Portsmouth area will be picking up their grades in person this morning.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said pupils collecting their GCSE and BTEC results on Thursday should be proud after they faced learning in ‘exceptional circumstances’.
He tweeted: ‘Good luck to students receiving their GCSE and BTEC results today. Young people across our country are hugely talented and should be proud of all they’ve achieved in such exceptional circumstances. Thank you to their teachers and support staff who have worked so hard this year.’
Schools minister Nick Gibb said pupils receiving their GCSEs had been through an ‘exceptional year’ because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read More
Speaking to Sky News, Mr Gibb said: ‘This is an exceptional year, designed to make sure that despite the pandemic, despite the fact we had to cancel exams, because it wouldn’t have been fair for children, young people, to sit exams when they’ve had such different experiences of Covid – the different levels of self-isolation and so on – so a teacher-assessed system was the best alternative to make sure they can go on to the next phase of their education or careers.’
We had reporters out at schools across the area this morning, to get all the latest updates and reactions.
Recap the updates in our live blog below.
Live updates as pupils collect GCSE results in Portsmouth
Last updated: Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 10:10
- Students are collecting GCSE results this morning
- Grades are based on teacher assessment
- Exams were cancelled once again in 2021
Welcome to our live blog
We will be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the morning.
Including photos, videos and reaction.
So stick with us!
Labour leader praises students collecting their results
Government plans to return to exams in 2022
Schools minister Nick Gibb said the Government wanted examinations to return next year.
Speaking to Sky News he added: “We’ve already announced the adjustments to the exams – we expect all young people to be taking exams in 2022 but we will be making adjustments to those exams to reflect the fact that this cohort will have had disruption to their education as well.
“And the regulator Ofqual will be saying more about the grading standard that will be used for those exams in the autumn term.”
Grades not moderated by an algorithm
In 2020, A-level grades were moderated by an algorithm which caused a lot of uproar - and this was scrapped for GCSE grades that year.
The algorithm has not returned for 2021, the grades are based on teacher assessment
What is the forecast for GCSE results day
The Met Office has released its latest weather forecast for today (GCSE results day).
In Portsmouth it will be ‘cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime’.
There will be highs of 21C and lows of 15C.
The temperatures will be highest between 2pm and 4pm.
Crookhorn College says Year 11 students have ‘taught us what resilience and tenacity is all about’
Sarah Bennet headteacher at Crookhorn College said: ‘ The current Year 11 students have taught us what resilience and tenacity is all about.
‘Their entire GCSE course was largely disrupted and there was so much uncertainty throughout the two years.
‘However, the students have risen to the challenge every time and proved through their hard work and the commitment to their studies what can be achieved with a positive outlook and a determination that has left us as staff at the College so proud of them.
‘The way the students were awarded their grades this year has of course been markedly different to any previous year.
‘They underwent a long series of assessments which focused on the subject material that they had been taught. In many ways this process was more wearing than the standard exam series, but the students stayed focused and committed to submitting the best possible evidence for their portfolio’s right up until the end.
‘So many of our students are leaving us today with a set of grades that are an outstanding testament to personal achievement.
‘As Headteacher and as a College we are absolutely delighted in how well they have done and most of all, in how well they conducted themselves through this very difficult two years, and so it is with a huge amount of pride that we watch them leave, successful and resilient for the next stage of their education journey. ‘
Teachers praised by schools minister
Schools minister Nick Gibb praised teachers for their efforts to ensure that teacher-assessed grades worked this year to deliver GCSE results, but said the system will not be used in the long term.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We should be congratulating those hundreds of thousands of young people getting their GCSE and other grades today, enabling them to go on to T-levels or A-levels or an apprenticeship.
“They have worked hard in very challenging circumstances over the last 18 months.
“And also to say thank you to the teachers who have administered the teacher-assessed grades system, with all the guidance they have received and the evidence they have needed to compile and send into the exam board, so thank you to those teachers for administering that difficult and challenging system this year.”
Priory School students opened their results on Radio Solent
From left: Emily Ingram, Dylan Evans, and Amelia Todd, all 16.
County council congratulate students collecting GCSE results today
Hampshire County Council is congratulating all GCSE students for their hard work and achievements over the 2020/2021 academic year, and their ongoing resilience despite the various difficulties caused by COVID-19.
The County Council’s Executive Lead Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Roz Chadd, said: “It has been another challenging year for pupils, parents and schools alike. With the disruption caused by lockdowns, pupils and teachers having to self-isolate at various points over the year, and the changes to the GCSE process, it’s been inspiring to see how people have rallied round and overcome these adversities.
“I wish to thank parents and carers for the support they have given their young people during this time, and I am also deeply grateful to all secondary school staff for the additional work they have shouldered this year to ensure pupils could be properly assessed for their GCSEs. This year’s results show that pupils in Hampshire schools have achieved well yet again – congratulations to you all.”
Priory Student pleased with results after tough few years
Tash Islan and Opal Andrews, both 16.
Tash is pleased with his results but says that it has been a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic, while Opal is waiting for her mum to open her results envelope