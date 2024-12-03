Good Directions Ltd Welcomes UTC Portsmouth Students for Work Experience

Last week, Good Directions Ltd welcomed its first two students from UTC Portsmouth for a hands-on introduction to the world of engineering.

The placement allowed the students to apply their academic knowledge to real-world projects, offering them an invaluable glimpse into their potential future careers.

The initial one-week placement is just the beginning of their journey with Good Directions Ltd. In 2025, these students will return for a month-long block of work experience, designed to further develop their skills, confidence, and understanding of the industry.

Alan Gingell, Managing Director at Good Directions Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the program:"Our partnership with UTC Portsmouth has been a great experience so far. The students have integrated well into our team, showing incredible enthusiasm and a real drive to learn. Their effort and adaptability have been truly impressive, and it’s inspiring to see such promising young talent in engineering. We’re excited to continue supporting their growth and fostering the skills that will shape the future of our industry."

Student in our wood workshop with our master pattern maker.

The collaboration with UTC Portsmouth reflects Good Directions’ commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting education in STEM fields. The students will gain exposure to various aspects of the business, including design, manufacturing and assembly of iconic products such as clock towers, metal guttering, street furniture and architectural features.

With skilled engineers increasingly difficult to find in the UK, initiatives like this underscore the importance of early career support in building a thriving workforce.

Good Directions Ltd looks forward to seeing the students grow during their upcoming placements and hopes to inspire them to pursue fulfilling careers in engineering and manufacturing.

For more information about Good Directions Ltd and its commitment to education and engineering excellence, visit www.gooddirections.co.uk.