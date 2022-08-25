Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bay House School & Sixth Form in Gosport GCSE results day - 25/08/22. Pictured L-R Jessica Adolpho-Pugh 15, Matilda Mearns 16, Isobel Turner 16 , Farren Steel 16. Please credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

The hard work has paid off for young people at both Bay House and Brune Park Schools today.

Both schools are celebrating some of the best ever results in some subjects, including English.

Brune Park Community School in Gosport GCSE results day. Pictured L-R Aaliyah Shepherd-Hammond 16, Katelynn Gee 16 Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Anya Middleton got six 9s and three 7s. She is planning to stay on at Bay House Sixth Form to study biology, PE, English and geography. She said: ‘I’m feeling good - this is a lot better than I expected.

‘I’ve had a good five years here. The teachers have been so supportive and helpful. I am looking forward to the sixth form now. It should be a nice change and it’s nice to study more specific subjects that I am interested in.’

Kizzie Abban achieved seven 9s and four 8s. It comes after she jumped three grades in her English literature following a lot of hard work and extra revision.

She said: ‘I am very happy and so proud of myself. I was on a six for English literature and I got a nine.’

Bay House School & Sixth Form in Gosport GCSE Pictured L-R Anya Middleton 16, Philip Ockendon 16, Luke Adderley - Associate head teacher, Matilda Sullivan 16, Oliver Payne 16 , Isobel Turner 16. Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Kizzie will stay on at the sixth form to study biology, chemistry, maths and computer science.

Oliver Payne got seven 9s, an 8 and a 6 and will study his A-levels at Bay House. He said: ‘I’m so happy - it’s such a relief. It’s been amazing here. The teachers are friendly and so helpful. They put in lots of extra lessons to help us.’

Matilda Sullivan got six 9s and an 8. She will study physics, maths and further maths at the sixth form. She said: ‘I am really relieved. It’s just a massive weight off my shoulders.’

Luke Adderley is associate head teacher at Bay House School. He said: ‘We are so proud of our young people's achievements in the context of the pandemic.

Brune Park Community School pupils Aaliyah Shepherd-Hammond 16, left, and Katelynn Gee, 16 Photo Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the pupils, staff and parents involved in helping them to get to this point through the challenges of the pandemic.

Meanwhile pupils at Brune Park Community School were also celebrating their results.

Ruby Hamp got five 5s and four 4s as well as a merit and a distinction. She said: ‘I am over the moon. I didn’t think I would get so many 5s.’

Ruby will go on to study biology, health and social care and psychology at St Vincent College.

Bay House School & Sixth Form in Gosport. Pictured is Kizzie Abban 16. Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Katelyn Gee got two 7s, five 6s, two 5s, a 4 and a 3. She plans to study criminology, sociology and law at St Vincent and said: ‘It’s been amazing. It’s been fun and I have made so many good friends. The staff are very supportive.’

Michael Sherwin got two 9s, four 8s, a 7 and a 6. He said: ‘I’m feeling pretty good. I’ve done slightly better than expected.

‘It’s been hectic and chaotic but I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s been a ride but it’s been fun. The teachers have been really good and supportive.’

Seb Spall, associate headteacher at Brune Park, said: ‘The achievements of this cohort are remarkable.

‘We are delighted to have achieved the school's best ever GCSE outcomes in English, mathematics and the humanities.

‘This tremendous improvement is even more remarkable given the context in which those results were achieved.’

Left to right: Jessica Adolpho-Pugh 15, Matilda Mearns 16, Isobel Turner 16 , Farren Steel 16 Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com