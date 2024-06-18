Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dedicated to improving the lives of young people, a not-for-profit childcare provider has been shortlisted for a distinguished award.

Growing Places, which is based in Waterlooville, is a childcare provider that is formed of a team that are devoted to inspiring young people by offering childcare options to families. The charitable company have nurseries across the Hampshire area including the Havant Academy, Mill Hill, Morelands, Oak Meadow, Little Acorns and Merryfields - and they have been recognised by the Tes School Awards.

The childcare provider has been shortlisted in the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year category with the finals taking place in London on June 21 at The Great Room, Grosvenor House Hotel. The Tes School Awards take place each year and they recognise independent and state schools across the country that offer excellent care for young people.

Carlie Powell, head of Growing Places nurseries, said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards and to be recognised for excellence in Early Years Education. We are a not-for-profit charity with five nurseries across Waterlooville, Havant and Fareham, all of which have been judged by Ofsted as good or outstanding settings. We proudly represent our local communities and our children and families are at the heart of everything we offer.