Hampshire schoolchildren plant apple tree to commemorate Queen's platinum jubilee

Flick Drummond MP with pupils from Meonstoke C of E School. Picture: Contributed

Meonstoke Church of England School in Chapel Road, near Droxford, planted the tree to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Donated by the Friends of Meonstoke School, the schoolchildren have also been painting portraits to be shown in the nearby village hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond, who joined the pupils for the tree planting, said: ‘It was a pleasure to visit the school, meet the headteacher Emma Howell and then help the children plant the lovely apple tree.

‘I was told the children already eat fruit in the school during the day and now they will be growing their own.