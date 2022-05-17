A community was left in fear after a woman in her 20s was subjected to a terrifying ordeal when she was thrown into an orange-coloured van on Station Road, Brockhurst, between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday April 19.

The beleaguered victim was later found ‘distressed’ on a cycle path between Long Drive and Rowner Lane between 3pm and 4pm.

A police van in Station Road, Gosport, where the abduction is thought to have taken place. Pic Steve Deeks

The woman escaped serious physical or sexual harm but was subjected to a prolonged assault before she managed to run from her attacker.

Patrols were increased by police in the wake of the horrifying incident that sparked fear and anxiety from women in the area.

Now nearly a month on police have confirmed the fugitive is still at large as officers continue the hunt whilst maintaining a visible presence in the area.

A police spokesman said: ‘Enquiries remain ongoing. Officers actively patrol this area and as always we would encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood or has any concerns to report this to police on 101.’

The abduction in Station Road is understood to have happened on a bend by an entrance to woods which forms a main thoroughfare in the area.

Residents said they regularly witness drug dealing, men loitering and girls being ‘harassed’ by males.

Anti-social behaviour from youths and homeless people climbing into back gardens was also said to take place, with the area also no stranger to flashing incidents and assaults - including reportedly those of a sexual nature.

One woman said: ‘I am terrified of what goes on here. It’s not new, it’s been going on for a while. I’m not surprised. So many criminals just get away with it.’

She added: ‘Male predators think they have the right to attack women here.’

Another female resident said: ‘I’m too scared to go out when it gets late.’

