Pupils at St Alban's C of E Primary School show their work

Pupils at St Alban’s C of E Primary School received the top prize in the Office for National Statistics’ ‘Let’s Count’ competition, winning £1,000 in STEM equipment vouchers and the chance to announce the Census 2021 results.

The competition saw young people from more than 250 primary schools counting things in a 20 minute walk around their school, and developing school-centred maps and displays.

Sharon James, deputy head of the school, said: ‘Taking part in the Let’s Count Census 2021 activity has reminded our school that no matter how small the numbers, every ‘ONE’ can and should make a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It shows us that our individual actions added together have the power to impact positively on the lives of others.

‘Winning the competition is terrific news for the school community and will inspire us to keep ensuring that ‘data makes a difference!’

SEE ALSO: Staff and students from Warblington School welcome mayor of Havant for tour of new eco project

While Key Stage One pupils from the school counted insects, trees and flowers, Key Stage Two calculated the number of families in the school, and the number of buildings surrounding the school.

This information supported the launch of their ‘Seeds of Hope’ project, where the school produced enough packets of seeds to share with the school community and surrounding area.

The school will play a role in the unveiling of the first Census 2021 results next spring.

This competition was part of a wider schools’ programme being run by the Office for National Statistics.

Developed by iChild, it included 14 cross-curricular resources, teaching students about the importance of the census and how data can benefit their local areas.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron