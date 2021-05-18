The mayor of Havant with staff and students from Warblington School

Councillor Prad Bains visited the school on Friday, May 14, to see its newly planted trees from the Woodland Trust, orchard, outdoor classroom and wildlife area.

Teachers Jillian Devine and Grainne Rason, who started the project, met the mayor along with students Abigayle Hearn, Kayden Caton, Sophie Frazier, Luke Stainsby, Megan Harrington and Dylan Gates.

Abigayle spoke about the orchard where, in the future, students will be able to eat fruit and vegetables grown here on site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking cllr Prad Bains on a tour of the school's eco project

She also told the mayor about how the trees planted from the Woodland Trust will join up with existing hedges providing more homes for wildlife.

Kayden showed the mayor the outdoor classroom and explained all the work he had done there.

He said that he is incredibly proud of the work that is being done here.

Cllr Bains said: ‘I was delighted to meet some of the brilliant students at Warblington School who took me on a tour of the school’s Eco Project.

‘I was humbled by their pro-active approach to the environment, local wildlife and biodiversity.

‘It was clear to see that the school are placing an emphasis on sustainability and highlighting the importance of nature, which forms a key part of the education provided.

‘I was so impressed with the schools vision and the passion the staff and students had for wanting to improve the environment locally, from the connection of hedgerows, the planting of trees and the nurture of an array of species now living on the school site - all of this is incorporated into the learning environment.

‘All of the students were incredibly knowledgeable about every aspect of the project, showing that they are invested in what they are learning, each of them thoroughly deserving

their award.

‘This not only gives me hope for the future generations, but offers our local area a real chance to move forward to a greener and more thriving place.’

The school asks that anyone able to help the school with its eco project get in contact with Warblington School by emailing [email protected]

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron