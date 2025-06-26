The head chef at school in Havant has been crowned the winner of the Jamie Oliver Good School Food ‘Kindness Hero’ Award.

Alex Moody, who works at Park Community School in Havant, has been working relentlessly over the past few years to ensure no one in the community goes hungry.

Pictured: Alex Moody with award in the Park Community School kitchen Picture: Alice Thompson | Alice Thompson

More than 60 per cent of the school is made up of pupils that are eligible for free school meals and the team makes sure every student gets at least one hot meal a day.

On top of this, Alex and his team run the Munch programme which provides provide free, two-course meals every week to anyone in the community who needs them.

This also includes special lunches during school holidays and a full three-course Christmas dinner for up to 150 residents who might otherwise spend the day alone or without.

Alex said: “I’m really grateful that my hard work and dedication has been recognised. For me, it’s never been about just feeding students—it’s about looking after people, making sure no one feels forgotten, and using food as a way to bring the whole community together.

“Munch started as a simple idea to help, and it’s grown into something we're all incredibly proud of.

“Of course, I couldn't do this without my catering team behind me, and everyone else in our school and local community who supports what we do.

“We are lucky that we are able to make a difference to those who need it and hope we can continue to offer this lifeline for years to come."

The Munch programme, which is in its ninth year, serves around 80 people every week and it is funded in part by the school’s community tea room, which is also provided by the kitchen team.

The Good School Food Awards celebrate catering teams, canteens, holiday programmes, campaigners and unsung heroes who go the extra mile every day to make sure Britain’s school children are well nourished.

Steve Cross, executive chef at Park Community School said: "Alex doesn't just run the kitchen here - It's much more than that, it's a lifeline."

The school also runs free family cooking clubs during the holidays, where parents and kids cook together, eat together, and gain new skills.