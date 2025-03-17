Newlands Primary Academy to the west of Waterlooville will be led by Jennifer Thornton, an experienced school leader, who is now asking the local community for its views on the ethos of the new school.

Newlands Primary Academy, the new primary school being built on the Berewood development to the west of Waterlooville has appointed its first headteacher, Jennifer Thornton who will take up headship of the new-build primary academy from April.

Newlands Primary, which is part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, is scheduled to open in September this year.

As she prepares to lead the new school, Mrs Thornton is seeking the views of the local community and finding out what locals think the ethos of the school should be. Mrs Thornton and the trust are urging local people to fill out a questionnaire about what they would like to see at Newlands Primary; Mrs Thornton will also visit local community groups to speak to residents.

Newlands Primary, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, will be a two-storey academy providing primary education for up to 315 children, when full, aged four to 11.

It will work closely with the trust’s other school on the estate, Berewood Primary School.

Mrs Thornton is an experienced school leader, having been a senior leader in schools for 11 years, including four years as a headteacher at Fernhurst Primary School near Haslemere. Prior to taking on school leadership roles, she was a successful primary classroom teacher, teaching across all year groups.

Before becoming a teacher, Mrs Thornton was a manager in a SEND provision and also a nursery manager, giving her an impressive range of leadership experiences among children aged 0 to 18.

Jennifer Thornton, head teacher of Newlands Primary Academy, said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the local community on the Berewood development as we build this exciting new school.

“I am keen to develop strong links between the school, parents, carers and other partners in the local area to ensure that pupils’ life chances are transformed through excellent teaching and learning.

“Schools are at the heart of a community and I am passionate about forging these strong bonds and I very much hope the local community will take the opportunity to have their say about Newlands’ vision and values.”

Jennese Alozie, CEO of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “We are very pleased to appoint Jennifer to this exciting new role at Newlands Primary Academy.

“With her extensive experience in primary and early years leadership, she is very well placed to steer and lead the school into its next phase of development and I would urge the local community to get involved as she seeks their priorities and aspirations for Newlands Primary.

“I look forward to working with Jennifer as we build our new school into one where pupils are inspired by an excellent education that raises their expectations and enriches their lives.”

The Newlands Primary questionnaire can be found at: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=wZxWX43ctU-q6iL1RUX1iQateFbFkEdFk84zN90LcotUN1I1TDZSUVFCTlNVVlJGT1NSVlIyNDRBVS4u&route=shorturl