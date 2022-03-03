We have been inundated with a wealth of fantastic photos after putting out an appeal for them on Facebook.

So instead of having to pick and choose to try and whittle them down to a handful, we will be putting every photo we can in our mega-gallery for World Book Day 2022.

If you have sent a photo in and it isn’t featured yet – don’t worry we will be updating this gallery throughout the day!

You can still send in your World Book Day photos and get them featured below. Just email them to [email protected]!

The gallery is at the bottom of this article – and make sure to click through all the pages!

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Superworm and Peter Pan Fleur Cross, 1, whose favourite book is Superworm. And Jude Cross, 5, whose favourite book is Peter Pan. Dressed up for World Book Day. Photo: Jordan Cross Photo Sales

2. Cat in the hat and Queen of Hearts Katie aged 11 as Cat in the Hat and Sophie age 8 Queen of Hearts from emsworth Photo: Kim Whitehouse Photo Sales

3. Paper dress up doll Chloe age 5 from Portchester dressed as Paper Dress up Doll for World Book Day. Photo: Kerry Harvey Photo Sales

4. Jughead Jones Indigo-Violet age 9 from Fratton dressed as Jughead Jones from the Archie comics for World Book Day. Photo: Naomi Peta Tubbritt Photo Sales