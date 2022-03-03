Eddie Morton, four, of Swanmore as Count Dracula and his sister Rosanna, two, as Meg the witch from the Meg and Mog books. Picture: Tom Morton

World Book Day: Updating gallery of the best costumes from across the Portsmouth area in 2022

IT is World Book Day and children across our area are pulling out all the stops to dress up as their favourite characters.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:14 pm

We have been inundated with a wealth of fantastic photos after putting out an appeal for them on Facebook.

So instead of having to pick and choose to try and whittle them down to a handful, we will be putting every photo we can in our mega-gallery for World Book Day 2022.

If you have sent a photo in and it isn’t featured yet – don’t worry we will be updating this gallery throughout the day!

You can still send in your World Book Day photos and get them featured below. Just email them to [email protected]!

The gallery is at the bottom of this article – and make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Superworm and Peter Pan

Fleur Cross, 1, whose favourite book is Superworm. And Jude Cross, 5, whose favourite book is Peter Pan. Dressed up for World Book Day.

Photo: Jordan Cross

2. Cat in the hat and Queen of Hearts

Katie aged 11 as Cat in the Hat and Sophie age 8 Queen of Hearts from emsworth

Photo: Kim Whitehouse

3. Paper dress up doll

Chloe age 5 from Portchester dressed as Paper Dress up Doll for World Book Day.

Photo: Kerry Harvey

4. Jughead Jones

Indigo-Violet age 9 from Fratton dressed as Jughead Jones from the Archie comics for World Book Day.

Photo: Naomi Peta Tubbritt

