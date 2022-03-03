We have been inundated with a wealth of fantastic photos after putting out an appeal for them on Facebook.
So instead of having to pick and choose to try and whittle them down to a handful, we will be putting every photo we can in our mega-gallery for World Book Day 2022.
If you have sent a photo in and it isn’t featured yet – don’t worry we will be updating this gallery throughout the day!
You can still send in your World Book Day photos and get them featured below. Just email them to [email protected]!
The gallery is at the bottom of this article – and make sure to click through all the pages!
1. Superworm and Peter Pan
Fleur Cross, 1, whose favourite book is Superworm. And Jude Cross, 5, whose favourite book is Peter Pan. Dressed up for World Book Day.
Photo: Jordan Cross
2. Cat in the hat and Queen of Hearts
Katie aged 11 as Cat in the Hat and Sophie age 8 Queen of Hearts from emsworth
Photo: Kim Whitehouse
3. Paper dress up doll
Chloe age 5 from Portchester dressed as Paper Dress up Doll for World Book Day.
Photo: Kerry Harvey
4. Jughead Jones
Indigo-Violet age 9 from Fratton dressed as Jughead Jones from the Archie comics for World Book Day.
Photo: Naomi Peta Tubbritt