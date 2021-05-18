Highbury College teams up with military preparation college to improve opportunities for young people in Portsmouth

The Motivational Preparation College for Training (MPCT), a national military preparation college, and Highbury College, in Cosham, signed a Memorandum of Understanding last week to establish their working relationship.

They will now work together to ensure young people in the city are set-up for life with the best skills and teaching.

It is the first Memorandum of Understanding of its kind to be signed between MPCT and an FE college.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and students attending the signing of the Memorandum Of Understanding. Pictured: Penny Wycherley. Picture: Mike Cooter (130521)

This agreement will mean that by working together, more young people will be supported, nurtured and educated, allowing them to achieve their ambitions in life.

The stakeholders who signed the MOU were Huw Lewis MBE, CEO of MPCT, and Penny Wycherley, interim principal and CEO of Highbury College.

Penny said: ‘I’m delighted to be signing this MOU with MPCT. It is a symbol of our strong and developing partnership with our combined commitment to the future of the young people of Portsmouth.

Penny Wycherley, Highbury College Interim Principal and CEO with Huw Lewis, Founding Managing Director of Motivational Preparation College for Training (MPCT), signing the Memorandum Of Understanding. Pictured: Penny Wycherley and Huw Lewis. Picture: Mike Cooter (130521)

‘This opportunity to work together with high-quality teaching and support to raise aspirations and individual growth.

‘We very much look forward to further building upon our relationships with MPCT and the armed forces to serve the community of Portsmouth.’

The MOU agreement-signing event, which was held in line with all Covid-19 restrictions, was attended by guests from Pearson College London and the Royal Navy, as well as four students who were chosen as ambassadors for each college.

SEE ALSO: British Airways launches new route to Chambery in French Alps from Southampton Airport

Also, in attendance from MPCT was Huw Moores, director of partnership of development.

He said: ‘I am delighted to announce that MPCT will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Highbury College in order to strengthen our partnership.

‘Central to this partnership, is that many more young people of Portsmouth will benefit by receiving the enhanced learning opportunities offered to them. These opportunities will enable the students to flourish, achieve their ambitions and become better citizens.

‘I would like to thank Highbury College for their professionalism and energy that they demonstrated in order to make the signing of the MOU a reality.

‘Together, with vision and passion, I am looking forward to developing our partnership.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.