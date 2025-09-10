How the city's 11 state secondary schools fared in The Telegraph's GCSE league table

Discover how the city’s state secondary schools fared in The Telegraph’s GCSE league table.

Following a shake up with Ofsted last year, inspections no longer publish an overall grade.

As a result, The Telegraph has created a league table featuring the best and worst secondary schools across the country, based on GCSE results.

The News has put together a galleryof the outcomes for state secondary schools in Portsmouth.

The league table determines where each secondary school places by looking at 10 separate criteria which add up to a maximum score of 40.

Schools can receive a rating of well below average, below average, fair, good and very good - with scores of 28 and above securing a good result.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Entries options (3 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Take a look at how the 11 secondary schools in the city fared:

See how the most well know secondary schools in Portsmouth fared against The Telegraph GCSE league table.

. GCSE league table

See how the most well know secondary schools in Portsmouth fared against The Telegraph GCSE league table.

Admiral Lord Nelson School has been awarded a score of 27/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'fair' school for GCSE results.

1. Admiral Lord Nelson School, Portsmouth

Admiral Lord Nelson School has been awarded a score of 27/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'fair' school for GCSE results.

Ark Charter Academy School has been awarded a score of 21/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results.

2. Ark Charter Academy School Portsmouth

Ark Charter Academy School has been awarded a score of 21/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results.

Castle View Academy has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results.

3. Castle View Academy, Portsmouth

Castle View Academy has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results.

Mayfield School has been awarded a score of 18/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'well below average' school for GCSE results.

4. Mayfield School, Portsmouth

Mayfield School has been awarded a score of 18/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'well below average' school for GCSE results.

