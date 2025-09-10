How the city's 11 state secondary schools fared in The Telegraph's GCSE league table

The News has put together a galleryof the outcomes for state secondary schools in Portsmouth.

Schools can receive a rating of well below average, below average, fair, good and very good - with scores of 28 and above securing a good result.

English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)

Attainment 8 scores (5 points)

Progress 8 score (5 points)

Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)

Comparison with local authority (4 points)

Pupil destinations (5 points)

Entries options (3 points)

Oversubscribed schools (3 points)

Class size (3 points)

Truancy (3 points)

Take a look at how the 11 secondary schools in the city fared:

Admiral Lord Nelson School, Portsmouth Admiral Lord Nelson School has been awarded a score of 27/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'fair' school for GCSE results.

Ark Charter Academy School Portsmouth Ark Charter Academy School has been awarded a score of 21/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results.

Castle View Academy, Portsmouth Castle View Academy has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results.