Comedian and broadcaster Shaparak Khorsandi will welcome hundreds of educators to Portsmouth Guildhall for a night of celebration at an awards ceremony on June 9.

Nominations for the people’s choice award are now open, and Portsmouth people with a child or young person in school or college in the city can nominate a teacher, learning support assistant or head teacher online by completing a short form.

Cllr Suzy Horton, deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The Teach Portsmouth Awards are a great way to showcase the successes of Portsmouth’s school and college staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure children and young people receive the education they deserve throughout the pandemic.

‘As we move forward, it is important to say thank you to our workforce who have overcome so many challenges over the last two years. The Teach Portsmouth Awards give us a chance to pause and recognise their immense efforts.’

In 2021, Teach Portsmouth introduced the people’s choice award, allowing local people to nominate school or college staff who had gone above and beyond the call of duty to support their community.

Ashley Howard, head teacher at Highbury Primary School, won the people’s choice award last year.

He said: ‘When I discovered I had been nominated to win the people’s choice award I was blown away.

‘To realise I won the award was even more of a shock.

‘It was a huge privilege to be nominated by local people.

‘Every person within education has gone above and beyond to support families in the city over the last two academic years.

‘The fact that I have been recognised by parents and carers is an amazing feeling.’

The Teach Portsmouth Awards celebrates the achievements of teachers, learning support assistants, teams, and head teachers in 10 award categories.

This year sees the introduction of two new awards: teaching assistant of the year, and new teacher of the year.

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The Teach Portsmouth Awards is an event that celebrates success and allows us to showcase teaching excellence in the city.

‘From teachers to caretakers, the event shines a light on all colleagues across primary, secondary and post-16 settings.

‘It’s a real boost and shows that Portsmouth cares and rewards those who have excelled in their subject area.’

Visit teachportsmouth.co.uk/awards. Online submissions close on March 28.

