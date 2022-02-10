Mary Rose Academy in Gisors Road caters for pupils aged two to 19 with severe learning difficulties, physical disabilities and medical conditions.

In a report published January 20, Ofsted judged the school as ‘outstanding’ across all areas of its inspection framework.

The glowing report says the school’s leaders are ‘aspirational’ and ‘empower pupils’, while educational quality is ‘exceptionally high’.

The Mary Rose Academy community celebrates the Ofsted 'outstanding' rating.

It noted that pupils feel ‘happy, safe and secure’ at their school, and are ‘very well prepared’ for their future lives and careers.

Mary Rose Academy is the founding school of Solent Academies Trust, which operates three further special schools in Portsmouth.

Sharon Burt, chief executive of Solent Academies Trust, said: ‘The entire Mary Rose community is overwhelmingly proud of the feedback provided following our most recent Ofsted inspection, which marks our fourth, consecutive Outstanding judgement.

‘This result reflects a significant, whole team effort and strong partnership working.

‘Each member of staff, family and young person has played a central role in ensuring that Mary Rose continues to provide a nationally leading education which emphasises real-world, future-focused learning and career opportunities, irrespective of the often profound complexity of individual pupil needs.’

The academy, a specialist sports college, was also praised by Ofsted for its ‘impressive range’ of sporting activities, including kayaking and paddleboarding.

Sharon added: ‘At Solent Academies Trust, it is our responsibility, privilege and pleasure to support each and every young person in achieving their dreams.

‘Our goal is to ensure that they can flourish and find fulfilment in whichever area that holds most value to them now and in their future, within and beyond Mary Rose and we are proud that our inspection celebrated and encouraged this innovative and forward-reaching aspect of our curriculum.’

Since its previous inspection in November 2016, Mary Rose Academy has opened two additional sites in Portsmouth, The Lantern, for pupils with complex autism, and Craneswater, for post-16 students.

Solent Academies Trust also leads Littlegreen Academy based in West Sussex, Cliffdale Primary Academy and Redwood Park Academy, along with The Portsmouth and Solent Training Alliance in Portsmouth.

