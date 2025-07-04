A ‘significant’ nursery is being shut down after an unsuccessful recruitment drive has left HSDC without a ‘viable long term solution’.

Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) has confirmed the closure of Alton College Nursery, located in Old Odiham Road, following a ‘careful and extended period of recruitment efforts’ to appoint a nursery manager and deputy manager.

HSDC Alton College Nursery will close at the end of this term following the unsuccessful search for management. | Google

The college said that despite ‘repeated’ advertising, outreach and interviews no suitable candidates were found for the positions, resulting in a lack of ‘viable’ solutions.

“Every possible avenue was explored to keep the nursery open, from late-stage interviews to conversations with external providers.

Alton College Nursery, which provides daycare for up to 28 children, will officially close its doors at the end of this term (Friday, July 18), with HSDC saying it has started providing information regarding alternative childcare provisions.

Gaston added: “We recognise how significant Alton Nursery is to the local community and we have done everything we can so as not to have to make this decision.

Last June, the Little Faces Nursery, which was based on HSDC’s Waterlooville campus, announced its closure amid ‘ongoing challenges in recruitment of nursery staff’.

The nursery, which had 70 childcare spaces, closed its doors on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, after being unsuccessful in obtaining a nursery manager.

HSDC is also facing ‘serious cashflow pressures’ leading to the college being issued a financial notice to improve to plug its multi-million pound financial blackhole.

As a result of the financial instability, the CEO said there would be substantial redundancies across the three campuses - Havant, Alton and South Downs - causing staff to strike last month in opposition.

Mike Gaston, principle of HSDC, previously said: “While the challenges outlined in the FNTI are significant, they compel us to take decisive action, including a process of right-sizing that may, regrettably, involve a substantial number of redundancies. I want to be unequivocal; these decisions are never made lightly.

“Our foremost priority is to stabilise the college to secure a sustainable future, ensuring that we continue to offer the high-quality education our students expect.”