HSDC announces 'deeply regrettable' closure of Alton College Nursery following unsuccessful search for management

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 13:25 BST
A ‘significant’ nursery is being shut down after an unsuccessful recruitment drive has left HSDC without a ‘viable long term solution’.

Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) has confirmed the closure of Alton College Nursery, located in Old Odiham Road, following a ‘careful and extended period of recruitment efforts’ to appoint a nursery manager and deputy manager.

HSDC Alton College Nursery will close at the end of this term following the unsuccessful search for management.placeholder image
HSDC Alton College Nursery will close at the end of this term following the unsuccessful search for management. | Google

The college said that despite ‘repeated’ advertising, outreach and interviews no suitable candidates were found for the positions, resulting in a lack of ‘viable’ solutions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mike Gaston, principal and CEO of HSDC, said: “This closure is deeply regrettable.

“Every possible avenue was explored to keep the nursery open, from late-stage interviews to conversations with external providers.

“Sadly, none could offer a viable long-term solution that met the needs of our children, staff, and community.”

Alton College Nursery, which provides daycare for up to 28 children, will officially close its doors at the end of this term (Friday, July 18), with HSDC saying it has started providing information regarding alternative childcare provisions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The News for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Gaston added: “We recognise how significant Alton Nursery is to the local community and we have done everything we can so as not to have to make this decision.

“We are part of the Alton community and remain firmly committed to our role in the local community into the future."

Last June, the Little Faces Nursery, which was based on HSDC’s Waterlooville campus, announced its closure amid ‘ongoing challenges in recruitment of nursery staff’.

The nursery, which had 70 childcare spaces, closed its doors on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, after being unsuccessful in obtaining a nursery manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HSDC is also facing ‘serious cashflow pressures’ leading to the college being issued a financial notice to improve to plug its multi-million pound financial blackhole.

As a result of the financial instability, the CEO said there would be substantial redundancies across the three campuses - Havant, Alton and South Downs - causing staff to strike last month in opposition.

Mike Gaston, principle of HSDC, previously said: “While the challenges outlined in the FNTI are significant, they compel us to take decisive action, including a process of right-sizing that may, regrettably, involve a substantial number of redundancies. I want to be unequivocal; these decisions are never made lightly.

“Our foremost priority is to stabilise the college to secure a sustainable future, ensuring that we continue to offer the high-quality education our students expect.”

Related topics:Department of EducationHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice