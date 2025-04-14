HSDC South Downs Film & TV Students Get A Taste Of University

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HSDC is committed to enriching the education of its learners through a number of experiences that help to develop their skills in unique ways. Recently, a group of first year Film & TV students from South Downs Campus have been visiting the University of Portsmouth for an exciting project!

The students were tasked with creating a Live TV Studio Production with guests and inserts. This project began with the students producing an individual news feature, covering a wide range of topics from the environment to health and leisure activities.

Following the production of the news segments, the students broke into two groups to create a mid-morning style magazine programme, using the news features as inserts here.

Tackling the production of a TV programme in this way allowed the students to learn and employ a number of disciplines that were unique to higher education. It was a valuable opportunity to view the facilities and skills on offer at university, including Vision Mixing and Floor Managing, as well being able to use studio cameras.

HSDC students working at the University of Portsmouth.

In the end, the two programmes were called ‘Talk Solent’ and ‘Southern Spotlight’. Each ran for approximately twenty minutes and had their own live presenters - a combination of both Film & TV and Drama students.

David Cook is a Lecturer of Media at HSDC South Downs, and helped to organise this project with the University of Portsmouth. Speaking about the students’ experiences on the project, David said:

“All of the students did exceptionally well, and the university lecturers were impressed with how they coped with all the new technology and the pressure of a live event with so little instruction and rehearsal time. I am hoping to run this project with the university each year, as it is a brilliant experience for the students and helps them to develop their production skills further.”

Find out more about studying Film & TV Production at South Downs here: https://www.hsdc.ac.uk/courses/south-downs-campus/vocational/creative-media-production-technology-film-tv-production-ual-level-3-extended-diploma/