HSDC Uniformed Service students show off their skills

A fantastic year for HSDC’s Uniformed Services students came to a close with an incredible show of discipline and teamwork at the annual Pass Off Parade. The parade, held at Fort Purbrook, was a fantastic opportunity for the students to celebrate their hard work, determination and discipline.

Around 100 students from HSDC South Downs and Alton College participated in the event, showcasing the true scale and importance of this course for life at the College. The audience was composed of the students’ families and friends, staff members and guests of honour from various service branches.

The parade was a testament to the students’ discipline, and was incredibly impressive to watch, giving them an opportunity to reflect on their time on the course and the skills that they have developed.

There were also displays of military fitness, from press-ups to sit-ups, demonstrating the techniques used by the Royal Navy. Following these drills, the guests of honour approached the parade for inspection before the march past the audience.

The students' shirts are all emblazoned with the Havant and East Hampshire Mind logo. This is a mental health charity that has been partnered with the College for the past two years, with the Uniformed Service students recently raising over £500 for them in an annual fundraiser.

The students standing to attention.

A number of special awards were given out at the event to students who have excelled at the course this year:

Level 1 Top Student: Archie Dinnage

Level 2 Top Student: Cian Stewart

Level 3 Top Students: Charlotte Stallard, Skye Craft and Ben Kinnaird

Top Cadet: Cdt Sgt Joseph Hockham-Aniya

Jo Edmonds Leadership Award: Karla Beavis

As well as these student awards, the Yvonne Elliott Endeavour Award is awarded annually to a student or staff member who has overcome adversity during the academic year. This year, the recipient was Kirsty Harley, a lecturer of Public Services who will be leaving HSDC at the end of the term.

HSDC Uniformed Services students marching past the audience.

Sam Game, Head of Faculty for Sports and Public Services, was full of praise for Kirsty: “Kirsty has been instrumental in running the Combined Cadet Force, Uniformed Public Service Course and the Duke of Edinburgh Award, as well as performing many other roles around the College. She will be sorely missed by all who know her.”

Mike Gaston, HSDC’s Principal and CEO, noted the incredible achievements of all the students involved with the day’s proceedings, saying: “It’s been fantastic to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these students as they mark a significant milestone in their educational journey. Congratulations to each and every one of them for their commitment to resilience, excellence, teamwork and determination. This is more than just a parade, it’s a celebration of perseverance, camaraderie and a bright future ahead.”

HSDC wishes every student the best of luck for the future, and hopes that they continue applying their skills, knowledge and determination to enter their chosen service.