In pictures: 14 pictures from the University of Portsmouth graduations

Gleeful students took to the stage of Guildhall yesterday (Monday, July 26) as they celebrated graduating from the University of Portsmouth.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:41 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 17:44 BST

Students from the business, leadership and human resource management departments have graduated with honours after working tirelessly for the past few years.

The ceremony, which took place on July 24 at Portsmouth Guildhall, is one of many and more than 7,600 students will receive a degree this year.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “Graduation is a highlight of the academic year, not just for our graduates but for the whole University community.

"It is a time for us all to celebrate and share the experiences and achievements of our students with family, friends and fellow graduates.”

All the ceremonies will be broadcasted live on the University’s Graduation channel at: www.youtube.com/c/universityofportsmouth

Here are 14 pictures from the day:

It was smiles all round yesterday as students took to the Guildhall stage to receive their degree.

1. University of Portsmouth Graduations

It was smiles all round yesterday as students took to the Guildhall stage to receive their degree. Photo: Sarah Standing

University of Portsmouth students graduating from business, leadership and human resource management at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, July 24. Pictured is: Morgan Goodsell. Picture: Sarah Standing (240723-7051)

2. University of Portsmouth Graduation

University of Portsmouth students graduating from business, leadership and human resource management at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, July 24. Pictured is: Morgan Goodsell. Picture: Sarah Standing (240723-7051) Photo: Sarah Standing

University of Portsmouth students graduating from business, leadership and human resource management at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, July 24. Pictured is: Sophie Slimm, BSc in project management via an apprenticeship with BAE Systems, Picture: Sarah Standing (240723-7044)

3. University of Portsmouth Graduation

University of Portsmouth students graduating from business, leadership and human resource management at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, July 24. Pictured is: Sophie Slimm, BSc in project management via an apprenticeship with BAE Systems, Picture: Sarah Standing (240723-7044) Photo: Sarah Standing

University of Portsmouth students graduating from business, leadership and human resource management at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, July 24. Picture: Sarah Standing (240723-7038)

4. University of Portsmouth Graduation

University of Portsmouth students graduating from business, leadership and human resource management at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, July 24. Picture: Sarah Standing (240723-7038) Photo: Sarah Standing

