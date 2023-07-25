Gleeful students took to the stage of Guildhall yesterday (Monday, July 26) as they celebrated graduating from the University of Portsmouth.

The ceremony, which took place on July 24 at Portsmouth Guildhall, is one of many and more than 7,600 students will receive a degree this year.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “Graduation is a highlight of the academic year, not just for our graduates but for the whole University community.

"It is a time for us all to celebrate and share the experiences and achievements of our students with family, friends and fellow graduates.”

All the ceremonies will be broadcasted live on the University’s Graduation channel at: www.youtube.com/c/universityofportsmouth

Here are 14 pictures from the day:

