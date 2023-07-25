In pictures: 14 pictures from the University of Portsmouth graduations
Students from the business, leadership and human resource management departments have graduated with honours after working tirelessly for the past few years.
The ceremony, which took place on July 24 at Portsmouth Guildhall, is one of many and more than 7,600 students will receive a degree this year.
Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “Graduation is a highlight of the academic year, not just for our graduates but for the whole University community.
"It is a time for us all to celebrate and share the experiences and achievements of our students with family, friends and fellow graduates.”
All the ceremonies will be broadcasted live on the University’s Graduation channel at: www.youtube.com/c/universityofportsmouth
Here are 14 pictures from the day: