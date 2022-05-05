Isle of Wight pupils to have two-week half-term holiday reintroduced next year

School children on the Isle of Wight are to get a two-week half-term break

It follows an Island-wide consultation which attracted more than 3,250 responses, with the majority (57 per cent) indicating a preference for an extended autumn half-term holiday.

Now Isle of Wight Council cabinet members are being asked to approve the 2023/24 school holiday calendar which includes a two-week break from October 23, 2023 to November 3, 2023.

The summer break would be reduced by a week to compensate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Debbie Andre, cabinet lead for children's services, education and skills, said: ‘The decision to revert to a one-week autumn half term for 2022/23 was made using the results of a smaller consultation carried out prior to my coming into post.

‘I worked closely with the team to ensure the recent consultation carried out for 2023/24 would be more thorough, offering a choice of three options and seeking views from a wide range of participants including headteachers, teaching unions, parents/carers and pupils themselves.

‘The consultation this time received 3,257 responses and I would like to personally thank all of those who took the time to respond.

‘There was a clear preference among all groups which we have recognised and it is on this strong evidence that the term times for 2023/24 have been set to include a two-week autumn half term break, while maintaining the statutory 195 school days.’

Academies, voluntary aided, foundation and free schools set their own term dates.

The two-week October half-term was first introduced in the 2019/20 academic year. The one-week half-term was reintroduced in 2022/23.