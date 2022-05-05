Isle of Wight pupils to have two-week half-term holiday reintroduced next year

It follows an Island-wide consultation which attracted more than 3,250 responses, with the majority (57 per cent) indicating a preference for an extended autumn half-term holiday.
Now Isle of Wight Council cabinet members are being asked to approve the 2023/24 school holiday calendar which includes a two-week break from October 23, 2023 to November 3, 2023.
The summer break would be reduced by a week to compensate.
Councillor Debbie Andre, cabinet lead for children's services, education and skills, said: ‘The decision to revert to a one-week autumn half term for 2022/23 was made using the results of a smaller consultation carried out prior to my coming into post.
‘I worked closely with the team to ensure the recent consultation carried out for 2023/24 would be more thorough, offering a choice of three options and seeking views from a wide range of participants including headteachers, teaching unions, parents/carers and pupils themselves.
‘The consultation this time received 3,257 responses and I would like to personally thank all of those who took the time to respond.
‘There was a clear preference among all groups which we have recognised and it is on this strong evidence that the term times for 2023/24 have been set to include a two-week autumn half term break, while maintaining the statutory 195 school days.’
Academies, voluntary aided, foundation and free schools set their own term dates.
The two-week October half-term was first introduced in the 2019/20 academic year. The one-week half-term was reintroduced in 2022/23.
The cabinet is due to meet this evening.