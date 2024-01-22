Schools in Hampshire: King’s Academy College Park (Infant) receives good Ofsted rating following inspection
An infant school in Portsmouth has been described as 'vibrant' following its latest Ofsted inspection which found it to be a good school.
and live on Freeview channel 276
King’s Academy College Park (Infant), located in Crofton Road, has received a good Ofsted report following its latest inspection which took place on November 21 and 22, 2023. The report found that the school 'prioritises reading' and pupils know what is expected of them throughout the setting.
The report said: "Pupils are happy and safe in this vibrant school. The school’s ‘dragon values’ of kindness, responsibility, resilience, teamwork, challenge, independence and creativity are well understood by pupils. They are proud that these values guide them in school and beyond. Pupils know that staff expect them to behave well."
The inspection also found that pupils are given 'opportunities to develop their leadership skills' and students take in their learning and like to discuss what they have learnt. Pupils’ personal development is strong and children work well together in a creative way. The report also outlines how a pupil said: "Everyone is kind here, so no one has any broken feelings."
The report added: "Teachers make lessons fun and interesting so that pupils enjoy their learning. Pupils are keen readers. Children in early years love retelling the many stories they hear and read. The school develops pupils’ wider interests well through an impressive range of extra-curricular activities.
"Over recent years, the school has gone through a period of change, with many new leaders and staff starting at the school. They are determined that all pupils achieve well."
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.
Rachel Carlyle, the headteacher at King’s Academy College Park (Infant), said: "As a school we are delighted with our most recent Ofsted report. It acknowledges the hard work of everyone involved in securing this judgement. For us here at King's Academy College park, the opening paragraph truly embraces everything we represent at KACP."
The report has found that there are areas of improvement and it said that "a few teachers do not always make the best pedagogical choices to deliver the curriculum effectively."