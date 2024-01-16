Inspectors have found that students at a junior school in the city are 'flourishing' following a recent Ofsted review

Stamshaw Junior School, located in Tipner Road, Portsmouth, has bagged a good Ofsted rating following its inspection, which took place on November 15 and 16, 2023. The report found that students are 'flourishing both academically and pastorally because of the school’s high expectations' and they show a 'genuine enthusiasm' in reading which is at the heart of the education setting.

The report said: "The school wants its pupils to be a key part of the community. Pupils learn to be part of a diverse community, to recognise and challenge inappropriate comments and to support those in need. This includes local, national and global charity work.

"Committed trust members and governors play their part to ensure the school is successful. They monitor diligently to ensure that staff deliver a good-quality education for the pupils and that they keep pupils safe."

The inspection outlined that teachers teach the core subjects effectively and most students behave during lessons and the report said that this is down to the fact that the school 'teaches pupils how to behave effectively'. The school's safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping all of the children safe. The report has also highlighted that one teacher has said that 'this is the most caring school I’ve worked in.' The report added: "Everyone recognises the improvements in the education that the school provides. The curriculum is ambitious and sequenced carefully. This means pupils learn and remember key knowledge and skills which is leading to increasingly positive outcomes in pupils’ learning.

"Pupils’ behaviour is strong. The school has clear expectations that both pupils and staff follow. Pupils reflect maturely and recognise their contribution to the school. They give back to the school in a range of leadership roles."

Rob Jones, the headteacher at Stamshaw Junior School said: "We are delighted with our most recent Ofsted outcome. We were really pleased that Ofsted recognised the improvements in education that the school provides and that children are flourishing here. Stamshaw Junior School is a great school with committed and caring staff, supported by a fantastic Trust, local governing body and incredible parents and carers. We are very proud."

