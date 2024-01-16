Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mill Rythe Junior School, located in Havant Road, has been described as an 'inclusive and happy school' after an inspection which took place on November 21 and 22, 2023. The inspection found that the school 'offers a breadth of wider opportunities that pupils are keen to share with visitors.'

The school places a clear emphasis on the importance of the outdoors and the students 'adore looking after the animals on their school farm and growing vegetables in their garden.' Break times are also 'joyful' because pupils look after eachother and the environment they are socialising in. The report found that there is a strong culture of respect and 'support permeates through the school' making it a good education setting for pupils and teachers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: "The curriculum is broad and highly ambitious for all, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). All pupils, especially those who need the most support, receive considered help to access the curriculum. Staff adapt tasks carefully to pupils’ personalised targets, so they achieve as well as their peers.

"Reading is prioritised across the school. Pupils’ progress and ability to read are checked regularly and systematically. There is a love for reading across the school, which filters through all staff and pupils. This is achieved through regular reading time in class and personalised ‘must reads’ for each year group. Pupils immerse themselves in high-quality books."

Mill Rythe Junior School also place a strong focus on ensuring that the attendance is high and students and families receive support where necessary which has had a positive impact. As a result of this, the attendance amongst students is 'excellent'. Staff also work hard to promote personal development and there is an age appropriate understanding of 'healthy relationships'. They are also taught about staying healthy and ways to maintain a balanced diet and this knowledge is enhanced by time in the garden area.