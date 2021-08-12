Last all-girl cohort at The Portsmouth Academy celebrate ‘amazing’ GCSE results as they look forward to exciting futures
IT WAS the end of an era for The Portsmouth Academy as the last all-girl year group collected their final GCSE results.
A team of teachers welcomed students as they collected their results envelopes.
Staff congratulated happy youngsters who were relieved that their hard work had paid off.
Lee Dolphin, senior vice principal at the school, said: ‘We’re really proud of this year group as it is the last all-girls cohort.
‘The fact that they’ve done as well as they have, and finished on a high – it’s testament to their hard work.
‘We have five students who have been awarded funded scholarships to do their A-levels at Portsmouth Grammar School.
‘This reinforces the academy’s message - transforming life chances.’
Previously City Girls, the academy is now a co-educational school, meaning next year’s GCSE cohort will be mixed.
Emma Pope, 16, said she was pleased with her grades: ‘Amazing, I’m really, really happy.
‘It’s been stressful - a lot of uncertainty, a lot of the time it was up in the air.
‘But I think it’s turned out well.’
Friend and fellow student Tiegan Hobbs said: ‘I’m really proud of myself. I’m shocked.’
Chloe Pearson and Sophie Blake are both ‘really happy’ with their GCSE results, despite a ‘stressful’ time due to the pandemic.
While Chloe is going on to study dance, Sophie plans to study English, art, and film at A-level.
Student Casey Stocker said that she is ‘quite happy’ with her results, while her friend Rio Guy said that she is delighted to have passed maths.
Rio said: ‘I was so sure I was going to fail.’