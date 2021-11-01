Letters warning about county lines drug dealing threat could be sent to every school in Portsmouth

Letters could be sent to all Portsmouth schools warning about the threat posed by county lines drug-dealing gangs

A motion, proposed by councillor Terry Norton, will be put forward at next week's city council meeting calling for efforts to tackle the problem to be stepped up.

'Portsmouth is not free from county lines,' it says. 'As city leaders we must play our part in improving essential early intervention.

'By raising public awareness, and encouraging people to step forward and report these serious crimes, we can challenge the increasing social acceptance of drug use across the city.'

County lines drug trafficking often involves the recruitment of vulnerable children and adults to operate as dealers.

The motion will call on cabinet member for education and council deputy leader councillor Suzy Horton to contact schools and encourage them to increase awareness of these issues.

Among the requests made would be for all staff to receive compulsory training on county lines and for the topic to be raised in both lessons and assemblies.

It also calls on schools 'to provide appropriate support' to children reporting 'suspicious activity' and for councillors to 'make a firm commitment' to work with organisations, including police and community groups, to do the same.