The Commanding Officer, HMS Sultan, Captain Jo Deakin OBE, attended alongside the local government to welcome the library which has been set up for service families.

The library, located within the Learning Development Hub Library, allows parents to borrow books and resources for their children to get engaged with.

Little Legs Library Children's reading and story waves event: HMS Sultan launches new library

The idea behind the library is so that parents who are on service personnel courses for up to two years can borrow books and read to their children via an online call, which will help them remain connected to their family so parents do not miss vital moments in their child’s life.

Project lead, HMS Sultan Resettlement Coord, Hayley Duncan, who is a veteran and a naval spouse said: ‘Periods where one parent is away from home can be really hard, especially on younger children who may be missing mum or dad or the parent who is away from them on training. This new facility will provide them with the opportunity to integrate more and strengthen those all-important bonds.

The new library has been possible through the help of Reading Force, Aggie Weston’s, The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the Gosport Discovery Centre, who all offered a number of donations that have gone towards the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Legs Library Resettlement Coord, Hayley Duncan and Education, Resettlement and Specific Learning Difficulties Team Leader Gilly Walker.

There is also space for parents can engage in reading and activities with their children after school, on weekends and on half terms whilst Sultans are on leave.

Aggie’s has also provided extra funds to help create a sensory area for children that have Autism or Special Educational Needs, and alongside this, they will be organising story time and will help personnel on base to record bedtime stories that their children can listen to whilst they are away.

Hayley added: ‘It will also provide additional support to those who are looking after the day-to-day care of the children and an environment where they can mix with other service families.’

Advertisement Hide Ad