The merger of two schools in Gosport is taking a step forward as the council agrees to make changes to Peel Common Junior School.

Earlier this year (May 17), Hampshire County Council decided to close Peel Common Infant School and its nursery unit, merging them into the existing junior school building. This decision was driven by a low student enrollment and ongoing financial challenges.

Now the council has approved spending £750,000 to move forward with the merger of Peel Common Junior School at The Drive, Gosport, into an all-through school and nursery, set to launch in January 2025.

Peel Common Infant School and Nursery Unit is closing and moving to Peel Common Junior School in Gosport | Google

To merge and relocate the nursery unit, the junior school needs internal and external improvements, the council said.

The project involves some demolition in one part of the school to create new partitions that align with the updated layout.

The plan also calls for replacing windows and doors so children can go outside to use play equipment and accommodate nursery drop-off and pick-up times.

Toilets will also be modified and upgraded to better suit younger children. New ceilings, lighting, carpets, and fresh decor will be included as part of the renovations.

The work is currently underway to ensure everything is ready for the primary school opening in January 2025.