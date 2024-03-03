Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meon Infant School, Meon Junior School and Moorings Way Infant School have all planted new trees that will provide more natural shade and cooler spaces in the summer. They will also receive support and educational programmes from greening charity, Trees for Cities, and explore hands-on learning experiences such as how to look after green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Paine, Executive Headteacher at Meon Way Federation, said: “I am thrilled to see there will be a positive transformation taking place at all three of our schools. The development of cooler, greener spaces aligns seamlessly with our commitment to creating a healthier and more environmentally conscious learning environment for our students.”

The project has been funded through Portsmouth City Council’s Greening City Fund and the Milton Ward councillors’ Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Neighbourhood Fund, and aligns with the city’s vision to become a green and healthy city. CIL funding allows local authorities to raise funds from developers who are undertaking new building projects in their area.

Cllr Kimberley Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Greening the City said: “We truly are lucky to be able to support such positive initiatives for the children of our city. Soon the children will be learning all about nature and its benefits through engagement workshops led by Trees for Cities and gaining a deeper understanding of greening and sustainability for life.”

In addition to providing additional green space, the revitalised natural spaces will support biodiversity by serving as crucial habitats for wildlife and lock more carbon into the soil which helps to minimise the contribution towards climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad