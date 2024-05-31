Meon Way Federation celebrates as it bags Artsmark awards for creative art curriculum
Meon Infant School and Moorings Way Infant School have both received the Artsmark Silver accolade, with Meon Junior School gaining their Artsmark Gold award, in recognition of the engaging arts curriculum delivered by all three schools that collectively form Meon Way Federation.
Arts Council England endorses Artsmark as the only creative quality standard and is committed to supporting schools nationwide in nurturing and celebrating arts and cultural education across all facets of the curriculum, thereby enhancing children's learning experiences. Sara Paine, the executive headteacher at Meon Way Federation, says for all three schools to be recognised has been an encouragement to the school communities. She said: “At Meon Way Federation, our three schools work closely together to deliver a curriculum that has a positive impact on the lives of our children.
“Part of our work across both infant schools and our junior school is to deliver a rich and exciting arts curriculum that makes our children well-rounded individuals with cultural experiences and opportunities in which they can express themselves creatively. I am delighted our three schools have come together to deliver an engaging arts curriculum and congratulate all our staff involved in this moment."
The Artsmark awards recognises the exceptional work that schools put into cultivating and developing pupils’ creativity.
Julia O’Neill, who teaches art at Meon Junior Schools, said: “I feel a huge sense of accomplishment and pride in contributing towards the achievement of the Artsmark Award. Achieving this award not only celebrates the achievements of teachers and the schools, but also benefits the children by enriching their arts education and fostering a greater appreciation for creativity and artistic expression.
“Having put together a bespoke curriculum, where children can learn to develop the skills and techniques on their artistic journey, has proven to be a great success and has improved their confidence immensely. I am beyond proud of every single pupil. We regularly celebrate the children's work in Arts assemblies, and I have a team of Arts Ambassadors who participate in the organisation and running of these, inspiring their peers as positive role models, to explore their artistic talents.”
