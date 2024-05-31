Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three schools in the city have been recognised with awards for their impressive and vibrant art curriculums.

Arts Council England endorses Artsmark as the only creative quality standard and is committed to supporting schools nationwide in nurturing and celebrating arts and cultural education across all facets of the curriculum, thereby enhancing children's learning experiences. Sara Paine, the executive headteacher at Meon Way Federation, says for all three schools to be recognised has been an encouragement to the school communities. She said: “At Meon Way Federation, our three schools work closely together to deliver a curriculum that has a positive impact on the lives of our children.

“Part of our work across both infant schools and our junior school is to deliver a rich and exciting arts curriculum that makes our children well-rounded individuals with cultural experiences and opportunities in which they can express themselves creatively. I am delighted our three schools have come together to deliver an engaging arts curriculum and congratulate all our staff involved in this moment."

Julia O’Neill, who teaches art at Meon Junior Schools, said: “I feel a huge sense of accomplishment and pride in contributing towards the achievement of the Artsmark Award. Achieving this award not only celebrates the achievements of teachers and the schools, but also benefits the children by enriching their arts education and fostering a greater appreciation for creativity and artistic expression.