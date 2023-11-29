Moorings Way Infant School recognised by being awarded with Thinking Schools accreditation
Moorings Way Infant School, a member of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, has been awarded Thinking Schools accreditation for the first time by the University of Exeter.
The award recognises the school's unique and effective approach to learning and education, providing pupils with the skillset and tools needed to think in a variety of ways and become lifelong learners.
Sara Paine, Executive Headteacher at Meon Way Federation, which leads Moorings Way, praised the staff and children for their hard work to achieve this accolade.
She said: “I’m delighted Moorings Way Infant School has received their Thinking Schools accreditation, and I’m particularly pleased about the reports praise for our collaboration between all three Meon Way Schools and others from across our Trust.”
The use of ‘Thinking Tools’ within lessons prepares the children for a range of situations that they may face as part of modern society, contributing to the school’s mission to support every child.
The University of Exeter said in their report: “The school has a prominent and visible thinking culture, and this is due to the excellent organisational structure and visual presentation. Questioning for Enquiry is used daily in order to develop reflective communication skills. The excellent ‘Be Your Best Self’ (BYBS) reflective journal adds further to the reflection dimension.
“Thinking Hats are also used in order to reflect on behavioural aspects. These reflections are subsequently shared with teachers and parents."
Thinking Schools at Exeter leads the way in research in metacognition, thinking skills, creativity, and dialogue in education, providing structure for schools to become recognised.
Moorings Way Infant School has worked hard to weave this framework into life at the school, and this was recognised throughout the school’s assessment and accreditation.
Ruth Vonk, Head of School at Moorings Way, added: “I want to congratulate the staff for all of the efforts they have put into helping Moorings Way Infants become a Thinking School.
“This school has been on quite a journey over the years, but now when you look around the school, you can clearly see the signs of the Thinking School approach, as many of the pupils are engaged in active learning, and that’s the difference a Thinking School makes.”