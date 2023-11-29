A Portsmouth infant school has been recognised by being the University of Exeter by being awarded the Thinking Schools accreditation.

The award recognises the school's unique and effective approach to learning and education, providing pupils with the skillset and tools needed to think in a variety of ways and become lifelong learners.

Sara Paine, Executive Headteacher at Meon Way Federation, which leads Moorings Way, praised the staff and children for their hard work to achieve this accolade.

Moorings Way Infant School - Executive Headteacher Sara Paine (L) and Head of MWIS Ruth Vonk (R) celebrate the school's accreditation with children. Picture: Samuel Poole

She said: “I’m delighted Moorings Way Infant School has received their Thinking Schools accreditation, and I’m particularly pleased about the reports praise for our collaboration between all three Meon Way Schools and others from across our Trust.”

The University of Exeter said in their report: “The school has a prominent and visible thinking culture, and this is due to the excellent organisational structure and visual presentation. Questioning for Enquiry is used daily in order to develop reflective communication skills. The excellent ‘Be Your Best Self’ (BYBS) reflective journal adds further to the reflection dimension.

Moorings Way Infant School - Holding the trophy to recognise the schools Thinking Trophy loud and proud. Picture: Samuel Poole.

“Thinking Hats are also used in order to reflect on behavioural aspects. These reflections are subsequently shared with teachers and parents."

Thinking Schools at Exeter leads the way in research in metacognition, thinking skills, creativity, and dialogue in education, providing structure for schools to become recognised.

Moorings Way Infant School has worked hard to weave this framework into life at the school, and this was recognised throughout the school’s assessment and accreditation.

