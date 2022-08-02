It is one of five projects announced by the Modern Slavery and Human Rights Policy and Evidence Centre aiming to identify opportunities to redesign wider laws and policies to better safeguard against modern slavery.

The Portsmouth research project will analyse the gaps in the UK’s response to internal trafficking of children with special educational needs and disabilities within England and Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Portsmouth

Anita Franklin, professor of Childhood Studies at the University of Portsmouth, who is leading the project, said: ‘The interplay of a number of factors increases the risk for this group of children and young people to be trafficked and exploited.