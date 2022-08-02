Hampshire police officers get lowest of neighbouring forces for allowance pay

HAMPSHIRE police officers deserve the highest amount of South East Allowance to bring them in line with neighbouring forces, the county’s federation has said.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 6:00 pm

Hertfordshire, Essex, Sussex and Thames Valley Police forces have all moved to the maximum South East Allowance of £2,000 a year, but Hampshire officers only receive £1,100.

Metropolitan Police officers get even more after the government increased the London weighting by five per cent, but didn’t increase the South East Allowance.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

Meanwhile the Metropolitan Police is offering a £5,000 bonus to officers who join them from other forces.

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘I’ve been having so many conversations about the need to increase the South East Allowance.

‘Officers currently get £1,100 and we pretty much had an agreement that it was going to increase by £100, but Sussex has just moved to the maximum amount of £2,000, so we now receive the lowest out of any of our regional colleagues.’