Hampshire police officers get lowest of neighbouring forces for allowance pay

Hertfordshire, Essex, Sussex and Thames Valley Police forces have all moved to the maximum South East Allowance of £2,000 a year, but Hampshire officers only receive £1,100.
Metropolitan Police officers get even more after the government increased the London weighting by five per cent, but didn’t increase the South East Allowance.
Meanwhile the Metropolitan Police is offering a £5,000 bonus to officers who join them from other forces.
Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘I’ve been having so many conversations about the need to increase the South East Allowance.
‘Officers currently get £1,100 and we pretty much had an agreement that it was going to increase by £100, but Sussex has just moved to the maximum amount of £2,000, so we now receive the lowest out of any of our regional colleagues.’