Newlands Primary Academy, which is costing approximately £11.4m, is starting to take shape as the completion date nears.

The new primary school is being built on the Berewood development to the west of Waterlooville and will be overseen by the University of Chichester Academy Trust.

When full, the academy will provide primary education for up to 315 children aged four to 11 and will have specialist resource provision for eight pupils with special education needs.

Jennese Alozie, CEO of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, previously said: “We are very excited about this new school becoming a part of our family of local schools and look forward to building a vibrant, inclusive community that transforms life chances and ensures every young person thrives.”

Newlands Primary Academy is due to be complete and open to its first wave of students by September of this year.

. Newlands Primary Academy Construction site at Marrelsmoor Avenue, Waterlooville, where Newlands Primary Academy is being built Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-32) | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

