The finalised data for students who completed the SATs tests at the end of key stage 2 last summer were released by the Department of Education in April 2025. SATs, which stands for Standard Assessment Tests, are taken twice during primary school, once in year 1 and then again in year 6, in a bid to measure students’ progress and the performance of schools across the country.
The Department of Education website says: “School performance data should be considered alongside a range of other information about the school, which could include looking at school websites, reading Ofsted reports, and speaking to the school directly. Conclusions should not be drawn on a single piece of data alone.”
