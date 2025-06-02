The most recent SAT's results have been released for primary schools in Portsmouth.The most recent SAT's results have been released for primary schools in Portsmouth.
The most recent SAT's results have been released for primary schools in Portsmouth.

Newly released SATs outcomes for 27 Portsmouth schools - and what the tests mean

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:58 BST
Before heading to secondary school youngsters will sit the SATs exams to measure the amount of progress made during primary school.

The finalised data for students who completed the SATs tests at the end of key stage 2 last summer were released by the Department of Education in April 2025. SATs, which stands for Standard Assessment Tests, are taken twice during primary school, once in year 1 and then again in year 6, in a bid to measure students’ progress and the performance of schools across the country.

The Department of Education website says: “School performance data should be considered alongside a range of other information about the school, which could include looking at school websites, reading Ofsted reports, and speaking to the school directly. Conclusions should not be drawn on a single piece of data alone.”

Explore the SATs results for 27 primary schools in Portsmouth:

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy had 80 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths following the 2024 SAT's results. The average score in reading was 107 and in maths 105.

1. Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, Portsmouth

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy had 80 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths following the 2024 SAT's results. The average score in reading was 107 and in maths 105. Photo: Ark Ayrton Primary Academy

Photo Sales
Langstone Primary Academy had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 105 and in maths it was 105.

2. Langstone Primary Academy

Langstone Primary Academy had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 105 and in maths it was 105. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Penbridge Junior School had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 106 and in maths it was 104.

3. Penbridge Junior School

Penbridge Junior School had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 106 and in maths it was 104. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
70 per cent of students at St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School met the expected standard following the SAT's exams. The average score for reading was 106 while the average score in maths was 105.

4. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School

70 per cent of students at St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School met the expected standard following the SAT's exams. The average score for reading was 106 while the average score in maths was 105. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthDepartment of EducationOfsted
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice