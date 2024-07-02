Next steps approved for new Waterlooville primary school so that construction work can begin
The land is around two hectares (4.94 acres) and will meet the demand for the construction of the second school, which could be ready to open in September 2025.
In March, Hampshire County Council approved spending of £11.4 million to build the second primary school at Newlands, also known locally as the Berewood development. The school will cater to 315 children and have eight places for pupils with special educational needs.
Berewood South Primary School will be the second school built in the area as part of the facilities to support the ongoing housing developments in the west of Waterlooville. The first school, Berewood Primary School, opened in September 2014 to the north of the site. A second school was needed on the southern side as a condition of the outline planning permission for the development, which was approved by Winchester City Council and Havant Borough Council in 2012.
The county council has now approved the land transfer. Two transactions have been approved for up to £500,000 for lease/rental costs and another one for up to £250,000 for sale or purchase capital costs.
Grainger Plc/West Waterlooville Developments Ltd will transfer the ownership of the land to Hampshire County Council at no cost under the S106 agreement – an agreement between a developer and a local planning authority about measures that the developer must take – in this case related to the needs of the West Waterlooville development area.