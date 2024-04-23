Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Pre-School, located in Richmond Rise, has receievd a requires improvement Ofsted rating following its latest inspection which took place on March 11, 2024. The inspection found that the children ‘confidently enter the pre-school and are keen to explore the stimulating learning environment’. The Ofsted report said: “Children confidently enter the pre-school and are keen to explore the stimulating learning environment that staff provide for them. They know where to find the resources they like. Children independently make choices about what to do and where to play.

“Children show they feel safe and secure with the attentive staff - they listen attentively to what staff say to support their learning about mathematical concepts. Staff help children look carefully at different shapes as they explore the creative resources.”

The report also found that the pre-school ‘staff ensure children have support to develop into confident communicators’ and ‘they readily identify when children may need more help to practise their communication skills.’ Children also benefit from ‘long uninterrupted periods to get deeply involved as they play’ and the manager has changed the daily routine to ‘promote children's engagement in their play and learning’. The report added: “The new manager has been working to address weaknesses identified. She has clear aims for the pre-school curriculum, using knowledge of the skills children need to move on in their education. There is a strong focus on supporting children's emotional development, for instance. Children benefit from staff who help them to identify and manage their emotions effectively.

“The manager has made positive changes to the communication system betweenstaff and parents. This ensures parents are fully informed about their children's time at the pre-school. Staff build effective partnerships with parents and external professionals involved in children's care. This supports good continuity for their care and learning.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. ‘There is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.’ The inspection found that: “The committee has not informed Ofsted about changes to committee members. This means that Ofsted has been unable to complete the appropriate checks on individuals associated with the pre-school to ensure their suitability. Recruitment of committee members has not been conducted in accordance with policies. However, committee members are not involved in the day to day running of or education of children in the pre-school. This breach does not currently have a significant impact on children's welfare.”